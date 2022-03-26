Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 1,701,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,827,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.