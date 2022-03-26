Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 1,701,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,827,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

