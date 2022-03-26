Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys $11,995.62 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) Director William Pridgen acquired 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,995.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, William Pridgen purchased 4,180 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $24,996.40.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.38 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.69.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Virios Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.