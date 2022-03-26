Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys $11,995.62 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) Director William Pridgen acquired 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,995.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 27th, William Pridgen purchased 4,180 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $24,996.40.
NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.38 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $44.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
About Virios Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.