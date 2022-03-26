VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

