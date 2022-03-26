VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
