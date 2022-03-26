Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Brokerages expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) to report $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

