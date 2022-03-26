Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.99 ($69.22).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €42.68 ($46.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

