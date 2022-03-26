Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 96,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

