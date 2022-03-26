WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 4.5%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
