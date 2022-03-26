Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $99.10 million and $6.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00193247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00426983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

