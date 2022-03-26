Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 19,325 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

