Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 19,325 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
