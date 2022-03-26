Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $46.48.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.66) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.