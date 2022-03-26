Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $$2.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

