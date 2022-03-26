Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $52.70. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $942.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

