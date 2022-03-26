Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $368,123,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

