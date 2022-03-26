Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $95,730,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

