Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

