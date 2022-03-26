Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,090 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $115.97 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

