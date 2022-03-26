Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221,997 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.