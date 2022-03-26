Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of HOWL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
