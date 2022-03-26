Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOWL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

