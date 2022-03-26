WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.92) to GBX 1,737 ($22.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.70) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.00).

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,457 ($19.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.22. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.43).

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,399.68).

WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.