Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

UP stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

