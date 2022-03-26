Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).
Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,765 ($36.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.64. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,915.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,061.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
