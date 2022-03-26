Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,765 ($36.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.64. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,915.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,061.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total value of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

