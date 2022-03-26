Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

TSE WCP opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$10.90.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Insiders acquired a total of 38,310 shares of company stock valued at $304,488 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

