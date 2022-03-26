Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.