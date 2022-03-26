Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
