William Blair Comments on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

PRVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 in the last ninety days.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

