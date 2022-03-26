William Blair Weighs in on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $298.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

