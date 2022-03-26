Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) CFO Damien Vassall purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $21,045.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

