Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,654.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $35,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $99,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $272,010. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.