Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

