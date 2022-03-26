WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:AGZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

