WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 697,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.