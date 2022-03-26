WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DGRS opened at $45.09 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

