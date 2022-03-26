Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,450 ($71.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,552 ($33.60) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,652.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,280.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

