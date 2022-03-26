Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd ( OTCMKTS:WOPEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

