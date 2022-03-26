Y-mAbs Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,071% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

YMAB opened at $11.88 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

