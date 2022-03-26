Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.79

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 564746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $12,907,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 325,027 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

