Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $901.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

