Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 4,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,228,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
The firm has a market cap of $901.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.
In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 744,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
