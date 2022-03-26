Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $2.54 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

