Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,441,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
HPE stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
