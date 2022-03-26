Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,441,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

