Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,949,862. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.