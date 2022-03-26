Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Materialise by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.95 on Friday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

