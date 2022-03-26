Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.64. 914,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

