Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.93 million. Veritone posted sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $186.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $17.50 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.