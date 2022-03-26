Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.93 million. Veritone posted sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $186.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VERI opened at $17.50 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.
Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritone (VERI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.