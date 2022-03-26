Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Cardlytics stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. 261,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,271. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

