Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Insperity also posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 109,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

