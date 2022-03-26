Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

