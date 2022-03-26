Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $976.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

