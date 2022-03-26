Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INNGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 470,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,817,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

