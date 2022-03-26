Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.79 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 998,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

