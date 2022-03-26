Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

BKR stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,730,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

